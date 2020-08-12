Clorox making 1 million packages of wipes per day amid shortage during pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for disinfecting wipes and Clorox is making more of them than ever before.
USA Today quoted Clorox President Linda Rendle as saying the company is making nearly a million packages of wipes every day.
Rendle told ABC News Clorox has increased its manufacturing capacity for disinfecting products by 50 percent.
Clorox has acknowledged there’s a prodcut shortage because of high demand.
The company expects the shortage to last until next year.
