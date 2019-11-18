Closure on I-40 W between TN/ N. Carolina to begin Monday

Drivers traveling into East Tennessee from North Carolina on I-40 may be impacted by road work scheduled to begin Monday.
I-40 West near the Tennessee state line will be closed for emergency bridgework between mile markers 15 and 20. Work is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Monday.
We’re told it could take up to five days.
The detour from Asheville to Dandridge will add around 45 minutes to your drive with traffic redirecting up I-26 W to I-81 S into Tennessee.
