Coach Duggs leads Vols to another national title appearance after winning the SEC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coach Gus Duggerton and the Tennessee Volunteers are once again on the precipice of virtual college football glory after clinching a second straight appearance in the BCS National Championship.

If you’re unfamiliar with Duggerton, the fictional coach is the creation of Barstool Sports’ Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz who began streaming himself playing NCAA Football 2014 on an Xbox 360 after the cancellation of March Madness.

Since then ‘Duggs’ has taken over the internet, making virtual stops at Toledo, Florida State, USC and Texas Tech before becoming the head coach at the University of Tennessee. His Twitter account @CoachDuggs, has over 55,000 followers with collegiate programs and stars across the football community engaging with the lovable character.

On Tuesday, Duggs won his second consecutive SEC Championship with a 48-35 win over LSU. The Vols now advance to the BCS National Championship to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl. The Miami football Twitter account seemed eager to use the game to make up for the ‘Canes’ BCS title loss in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

We’ve been waiting for redemption in the desert… see you Thursday. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) June 17, 2020

The title game, set for Thursday night, will be a redemption chance for Coach Duggs as well. The Virginia Tech Hokies spoiled a perfect first season for Duggs with a resounding 49-29 victory over the Vols in the national championship. The Hokies have reveled in the victory, even briefly adding the virtual win to their website’s list of national championships.

Virginia Tech’s website has been updated with the National Championship. #Hokies pic.twitter.com/OvWoUvVtDK — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) June 8, 2020

During the SEC title stream on Tuesday, Katz floated the idea of a possible third season at Tennessee to be played consecutively in a 24-hour livestream.

Duggs and Tennessee will take on the Miami Hurricanes at 9:17 p.m. Thursday. All ‘virtual’ games play out live on the streaming platform, Twitch. Just look for the ‘Pardon My Take,’ channel when searching.