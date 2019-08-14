Coca-Cola to sell Dasani in aluminum cans, bottles

(CNN) — The next bottle of water Coca-Cola sells you, might come in a can.

Coke plans to start offering its Dasani water in aluminum cans and bottles next year to make it more environmentally friendly.

The company hopes to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells by 2030.

That’s a pretty lofty goal considering the soft drink giant produced 3.3 million tons of plastic in 2017.

Aluminum is easier to recycle than plastic, so moving customers away from plastic will likely help.

Dasani will still be available in plastic bottles, but they’ll be lighter weight.

Coke also has plans for a new bottle made with up to 50% recycled plastic and plant-based materials.