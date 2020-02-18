Cocke Co. Sheriff speaks about former colleague Travis Mullins after fatal officer-involved shooting

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes spoke about colleague Travis Mullins Tuesday following a shooting involving Mullins and a Greenville City police officer.

Sheriff Fontes says Mullins, who was a Cocke County corrections officer, was a good guy who was dedicated to his work.

This incident is bringing about feelings of shock and confusion amongst officers who worked with him. They say they didn’t think he would be a danger to himself or others.

“He recently had some personal struggles that he and I spoke about. And, unfortunately, he made some irrational decisions that caused a Greeneville police officer to defend himself and others,” said Sheriff Fontes.

Officers in the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Greeneville Police Department, will be receiving the proper resources to cope with this tragedy.

Travis’ colleagues say they are choosing not to let one event define who he was.

“This is just such an unfortunate tragedy that affects so many and like I said, we cannot judge a person by one single action and one single event,” said Sheriff Fontes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident.

