Cocke County authorities searching for man suspected in several burglaries

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for several burglaries.

Authorities say Aaron Shropshire is a suspect in multiple Cosby-area burglaries.

If you see Shropshire or have information that will lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Cocke County dispatch.

