COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for several burglaries.
Authorities say Aaron Shropshire is a suspect in multiple Cosby-area burglaries.
If you see Shropshire or have information that will lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Cocke County dispatch.
- Cocke County authorities searching for man suspected in several burglaries
- PHOTOS: Vols get 31st straight home win
- Florida woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box
- Blind Tennessee inmate faces execution Thursday for woman’s killing
- Parents, teachers, community members voice opinions about KCS ‘Bible Release Time’