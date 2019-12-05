Cocke County authorities searching for man suspected in several burglaries

VALPARAISO, Fla. (WKRG) - A woman bought a last-minute baby shower gift for a friend at a Goodwill store and was shocked to find out that there was a semi-automatic rifle inside with ammunition.

Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez showed up to her friend's house in Crestview Sunday evening with what she thought was a $10 Baby Einstein bouncer. Amber Rosas' husband opened the box.