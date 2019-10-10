Cocke County driver faces charges after crash ejects her passenger

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is facing charges including DUI and vehicular assault after a crash Monday that left her car on top of her ejected passenger.

Melissa Potts, 49, of Cosby, was driving a 1998 Subaru Forester at about 2 a.m. on Deerfoot Road when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment.

Her passenger Brandy James, 33, of Newport, was ejected before the SUV partially rolled over her. The vehicle came to rest on its top off the side of the roadway. Neither Potts nor James were wearing a seat belt.

James was airlifted to UT Medical Center. Potts was taken to Newport Medical Center. Their current condition is not known.

Potts faces charges of vehicular assault, DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to exercise due care, violation of probation, illegal lane usage, seat belt violation, driving without insurance and driving without registration.