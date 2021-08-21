Cocke County football player airlifted from game in Hawkins County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County football player was injured during a football game Friday at Cherokee High School, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Video posted on social media from the game shows an emergency helicopter landing on the field to airlift the player to an area hospital.

“We also remember his family, his team mates, his coaches, and his school. We pray for a quick and speedy full recovery!” said a post on social media by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

The game was called early due to the injury.