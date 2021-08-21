Cocke County football player airlifted from game in Hawkins County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County football player was injured during a football game Friday at Cherokee High School, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Video posted on social media from the game shows an emergency helicopter landing on the field to airlift the player to an area hospital.

“We also remember his family, his team mates, his coaches, and his school. We pray for a quick and speedy full recovery!” said a post on social media by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

The game was called early due to the injury.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 induction tomorrow

Project GRAD student get new laptops

Two charged with child abuse

Department of Energy's impact in Tennessee

Historical marker honors Knoxville WWII veteran who saved hundreds of Jewish soldiers

Free ACT retake opportunities this fall