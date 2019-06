COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Local authorities are searching for an inmate they say walked off a work detail.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office saying Tuesday that inmate Chris Smith, who is a non-violent offender, was on a work detail when he simply walked off.

There is no threat to the community, CCSO said, because Smith is not violent.

Officials are asking if anyone sees Smith, to call 911.