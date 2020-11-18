Cocke County Mayor’s Office distributing free facemasks

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Mayor’s Office is offering free K-N95, surgical, and cloth masks to anyone living in the county.

The masks can be picked up at the mayor’s office, located at 360 East Main Street in Newport, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. However, the office will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following Friday.

Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger says her office will continue to give out masks as long as they can throughout the holiday and flu season.

The mayor also encourages people to limit social gatherings, avoid large crowds, and wear masks when possible.



