Cocke County News
Body pulled from river in Cocke County
Top Cocke County News Headlines
3 charged in Cocke County shooting investigation
Four detained in Cocke County shooting investigation
Woman accused of poisoning man with glass cleaner
All I-40 lanes reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Wheelchair found on Cosby Creek bridge prompts search
Cocke County EMA shares useful tips amid high heat
More Cocke County News
18 health violations found at Cocke County restaurant
Hawkins Co. man dies in officer-involved shooting
Chimney Rock Fire in Cocke County now 90% contained
Extinguishing Chimney Rock Fire could take days
Crews battle wildfire in Cherokee National Forest
Mishandling of raw shrimp found at Newport eatery
Cocke County EMA extinguishes brush fire
