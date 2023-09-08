KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 72-year-old is dead following a crash in Cocke County, according to the Tennesse Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on September 7 at 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 340 and Highway 321.

The report from the THP explains that the 2001 Toyota Camry was going east on Highway 340 crossing Highway 321 towards Parrottsville, while a 1993 Jeep Wrangler was going south on Highway 321 towards Newport.

According to the report, the Camry did not stop at a stop sign on Highway 340 before crossing Highway 321.

It goes on to say that the driver of the Jeep attempted to swerve, but collided with the passenger side of the Camry. The Jeep then went over the top of the Camry.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the ditch at the intersection of Highway 321 and Highway 340 according to THP.

The driver of the Camry was killed in the crash. He was identified as Kenneth Trentham, 72. He was a bus driver for Cocke County Schools.

Kenny Trentham began driving a school bus for the Cocke County School System in 1976. Kenny accumulated 47 years of service transporting generations of students for the community of Parrottsville. Kenny also shuttled student workers by bus to Dollywood and back 7 days a week in the summers and weekends during the school year. This devotion to the community and to the students of Cocke County cannot be appropriately expressed in words alone. Kenny Trentham will be missed beyond measure. The Cocke County Board of Education and the entire school system are saddened for the Trentham family and for the Parrottsville community during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trentham family. Casey Kelley

Assistant Director

Cocke County Schools

No injuries were listed for the driver of the Jeep. The report adds that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.