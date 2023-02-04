COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The preliminary report says the crash happened near Baxter Road around 5:50 p.m. on Friday. The victims of the crash were identified by THP as Ruby Shults, 77, Angela Barnes, 49, and Chad Pippen, 48, of Tennessee.

THP says the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Barnes that Shults was a passenger in was travelling south on the highway while Pippen’s Nissan Altima, travelling north, entered the southbound lane and struck the other Chevy. Both cars came to a rest in the ditch, THP said.

According to the preliminary report, both Barnes and Shults were wearing seatbelts, however, Pippen was said to not be wearing a seat belt.