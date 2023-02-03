NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill Road. The two law agencies, including Newport Police Department, DEA and Jefferson County S.W.A.T. were able to search all of the locations.

Fox Chase Road was closed during the drug raid.

Aspen Dallas Denton, of Newport, Monica Michelle Denton, of Newport, and Dior Davon Nathan, of Detroit were arrested during the raid.

The group was charged with eight counts of sale and delivery of heroin, 13 counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl, one count of sale and delivery of schedule 4 controlled substance, one count of sale and delivery of oxymorphone and sale and delivery of cocaine.

Aspen, Monica and Nathan are booked into Cocke County Jail Annex.

The drug raid is a part of an ongoing investigation from “Operation Friday the 13th” where 11 people were arrested and some indicted with numerous charges.