NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Five children are recovering from minor injuries received when a severe storm hit the Newport Grammar School in Cocke County on Thursday, Jan. 12. The school building also sustained damages from the storm, which moved across the East Tennessee region at a fast rate.

Newport City Schools director Sandra Burchette spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about the storm damage and how students will return this week. Newport Grammar School is reopening Thursday.

“It came so quickly,” Burchette said. “Our principal called for us to get sheltered in place, and the teachers and students had practiced the drill many times. So they quickly got in shelter in place and the storm passed. It came so quickly though, that when they were getting shelter in place that probably the storm was coming through.”

Burchette also confirmed that five children received scratches and scrapes from the broken glass of a window.

“They’re doing OK,” Burchette said. “We will be back in school tomorrow.”

(Photo courtesy of Newport City Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Newport City Schools)

Newport Grammar School has been closed since last week’s storm and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Burchette said the school building sustained storm damage: a third of a newly installed roof came up and flipped over with the guttering going through a window of a 4th-grade classroom; extensive water damage that’s requiring carpet replacement. Window repairs were also commenced.

Total cost damages to the school were not yet available.

Burchette also said she was inside the building, where her office is located when the storm hit. She shared that her first thoughts were of safety. Plus, getting the injured children the help they needed. She also commended teachers and students for reacting quickly thanks to their practice with drills; as well as parents for entrusting them with their children.

“I want all the parents to know in the community that safety of their children is our top priority and the safety of our staff is top priority,” she said.”As I have said before: Buildings can be replaced, but lives cannot. We just appreciate our parents having confidence in us in sending their children to our school.”