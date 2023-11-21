COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cosby volunteer firefighter helped fight a wildfire into the early hours of Wednesday after working a full shift as a 911 dispatcher.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a wildfire in a wooded area of the Wilton Springs neighborhood Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 50% contained, with no estimate on how many acres burned.

Ty Spann was one of many firefighters on scene Monday night.

“I just love what I do,” he said.

For Spann, responding to the fire came after working a shift at Cocke County E911 as a dispatcher.

“What my role was, was more or less taking supplies to the people out there doing the heavy lifting, hard work with the hands tools and the dozers,” he explained. “I would take water and food, supplies to them and I kind of helped guide people where they needed to go and what they needed to do for civilian life.”

Spann said the fire was one of the worst he’s seen in the area.

”I’m going on my third year here, with the drought coming and the winds the way they did, the only thing I’ve seen worse than this was over in Sevier County, the Wears Valley fire last year and the Seymour fire,” he said.

After getting off his dispatcher shift at 9 p.m., he helped fight the fire until 3 a.m. He said the reason behind his motivation to help out is simple.

“I think it’s just love for our community, and wanting to do for the people. Especially ones that can’t do for themselves,” he said.

The community showed a outpour for the first responders online and in person following the fire.

“We appreciate them as much they appreciate us. They support us whether they’re coming out for our dinners, or any kind of fundraisers or just making plain donations. They help us, that’s how we’re able to get these vehicles ready and to go on fires and do what we do,” Spann said.

Spann is also encouraging everyone to donate to their local volunteer fire department, to fund equipment and other necessities.