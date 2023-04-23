NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found in the Pigeon River on Saturday, according to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waterville Road near the 451-mile marker around 12:34 p.m. after reports from rafters who saw a body in the river.

The Cocke County Swift Water Team was requested by the EMA director to search the area. The crew found the body of a male who was deceased, Ball said.

The body has been taken by the Newport Rescue Squad to the Newport Medical Center. The body will soon be taken to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Ball said they found that the death was not related to a rafting incident from a rafting company.

The deceased male has been identified, however, Ball said the sheriff’s office will not release his name until the family has been notified.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is leading the investigation.