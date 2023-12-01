NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County nonprofit has been chosen for Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee’s 12 Days of Giving Campaign.

The campaign highlights nonprofits across the state and encourages Tennesseans to give back during the holiday season. The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition, or C5, works to improve education in Cocke County, which is one of nine Tennessee counties considered economically distressed by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“What we are trying to accomplish in Cocke County is to change the way people think about learning,” said C5 Director Jennifer Ellison. “That learning happens inside the classroom, but it also happens out in the community, and how we can all work together with banks and small business and health partners, to make learning happen everywhere.”

C5 works with parents and local school systems by focusing on kindergarten readiness, third-grade literacy, college and career readiness, and food security.

“We have enrolled in our two school systems in Cocke County, about probably 1,200- 1,400 students and then we have about that many in that birth to six categories,” Ellison explained.

Ellison added that it is an honor to be recognized by the state to be a part of its 12 Days of Giving Campaign.

“I think that what we are doing, we have been invested in Cocke County for just over four years now,” she said. “So we are really shifting the way that the community is coming together, aligning partners, aligning finical resources, and I think it’s something that the state is looking at other organizations doing too.”

Ellison said that they’re always looking for a helping hand to make sure all students have the resources they need to be successful.

“Financial contributions are near and dear to our hearts, but we also give a lot of resources to the school system for families that are facing struggles,” she stated. “So any kind of donations, books, we are always giving out books.”

They are also looking for volunteers to help with literacy and nutritious foods to help with their food security programs. For more information on the 12 Days of Giving Campaign, you can click here.