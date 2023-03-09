NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County basketball coach and a basketball assistant are under investigation after they were arrested following a domestic incident, arrest warrants and a statement from a Cocke County Schools spokesperson said.

On Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed to WATE that the board of education was investigating Coach Christopher Mintz and a “basketball assistant” after an incident.

“The Cocke County Board of Education is currently investigating the incident involving Coach Mintz and a basketball assistant. We will reserve comment until the completion of the legal process and the conclusion of our investigation,” said Casey Kelley, assistant director of Cocke County Schools.

Arrest warrants state that police went to a home on English Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m., and when they were let into the home by a family member, they found Mintz yelling at his fiancé Erin Moore in the kitchen.

According to the warrants, both Mintz and Moore said they had been arguing over potentially ending their relationship. Moore told police that Mintz had choked and slammed her on the ground, but Mintz told police that Moore had thrown his belongings across the residence and struck him multiple times with a curtain rod that she had torn off the wall, the warrants state. One warrant states that Mintz had a scratch around his nose.

A family member told police that she saw Mintz pick up Moore and throw her on the ground before they called the police, the warrants said. According to the documents, as police were not able to determine who the primary aggressor was, they placed both Mintz and Moore under arrest.

Both Mintz and Moore are facing charges of domestic assault. The warrants state their bonds are set at $7,500 each.