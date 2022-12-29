COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Cocke County are feeling the impacts of issues related to water pipes freezing and bursting.

The Del Rio community in Cocke County is dealing with a water shortage and a boil water advisory at this time. All of this resulted from issues caused by the deep freeze over the last weekend.

“It started the 23rd, 24th, 25th of December,” Del Rio resident Jimmy Morrow said. “The weather froze everything up.”

The issues stem from iron pipes expanding and contracting in a short amount of time causing cracks and leaks throughout the system. Newport Utility has been handing out water all afternoon to those that need it, and despite little to no water coming to homes residents are still appreciative.

“It’s good people. When you get as old as I am it’s hard to get off the banks of the creek to get some,” Morrow said. “We appreciate everything that Cocke County and Newport Utility are doing for us.”

The people of Del Rio are not the only ones getting helped out. The Fox Den restaurant provided meals for utility crews and the EMA personnel helping hand out water.

“The people from Newport Utilities and Emergency Management, they all came out and were handing water out last night,” K.C., a line cook, at Fox Den said. “It was cold and dark out here, so the least we could do was give them a warm meal to put in their stomach before they go home.”

Newport Utility and Cocke County EMA are working to assist residents during these tough circumstances and are paying close attention to those who are older.

“It’s probably a blessing in disguise. A lot of these people are older and can’t do the stuff their selves or they need help or it’s too cold just to get out even for younger people to do anything,” K.C. said. “I can only imagine what it means to these people that are still without water knowing that they’ve got the freshwater here.”

Newport Utility says it is working diligently to get these water problems solved as quickly as they can. Both Cocke County EMA and Newport Utility were handing out water to people at the Fox Den restaurant all afternoon from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.