KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man who is a suspect in a string of burglaries, the latest of which was a barbershop, according to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO said Bryan Benjamin Thompson, 37, is wanted for violating his probation and is a suspect in a string of burglaries in Cocke County. The latest burglary was a barbershop on West Highway 25 Tuesday night, CCSO said.

An intake document from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office say that Thompson is six feet tall, 145 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. The document said he has a skinny build and that his release date was June 4, 2023.

Bryan Thompson (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through Facebook Messenger, by calling 423-623-6400 or after hours, dispatch at 423-623-3064.