COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County deputy has returned to work after he may have been exposed to fentanyl during the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop which resulted in the arrested of 28-year-old Jacob Kyle Ledford. The sheriff’s office said they seized $2,604 and a Glock 9mm.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office seized a handgun, drugs and money from 28-year-old Jacob Kyle Ledford. (Courtesy of Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Ledford allegedly ran but was found at a Dollar General Store on Hooper Highway by the Cocke County K-9 Wubba. He was taken into custody.

CCSO said Ledford threw bags of drugs on the road during the chase. The deputy tried to get the drugs but may have inhaled some of the substances that had broken open.

The deputy was taken to the Newport Medical Center. According to CCSO, he was later released and has returned to work.

Ledford is facing charges of sale and delivery of meth of 6.0 grams, and sale and delivery of heroin/fentanyl of 17.0 grams.