COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — With Thanksgiving days away, most people are probably thinking about their favorite food item that will be on the table. However, some families are wondering if there will be any food at all for their Thanksgiving.

According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty. Their median annual income is below $40,000. That’s why food distribution services like this one are so important to the community, especially during the holidays.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing to me, I mean a blessing. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Linda Salisbury said.

She came to the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority’s food distribution with one of her friends.

“She wanted to get some stuff too. So, I brought her, and we figured we’d come up here and get a box of food today,” Salisbury added.

They are two of the many people who need extra support ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving meal is a tradition, long-standing, and there are a lot of people who are not able to provide everything that you think of as a thanksgiving dinner,” said Joyce Hopson with the Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center.

Salisbury said they can always expect between 400 to 600 families to come out. The boxes of dried beans, canned fruit, vegetables and tuna will help them get through the week.

Hopson said they have had more people needing their help.

“The people who are coming in, a lot of them are new people who have never had to seek assistance before, so you can see the economic issues are deep within the community.”

It’s a blessing for Salisbury and her friend and it’s a service they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“People that are in need that needs it and stuff and everything, it comes in handy when you ain’t got the money to buy thanksgiving dinner,” Salisbury said.

The Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority has these food drives every three months. This is just one of the many programs the Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Provides.

The agency serves 30 counties in Tennessee — helping low-income families with education, housing and head start services. Find out more about their programs at douglascherokee.com.