NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested during a search involving the Cocke County SWAT Team and the “Stairway to Heroin” was shut down, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office shared a Facebook post about the bust on Brisk Way Thursday morning, According to the post, the “Stairway to Heroin” was shut down after the sheriff’s office, Newport Police Department, and ATF served a narcotics search warrant at the residence.

An incident report claims narcotics agents and members of the SWAT team served the warrant around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the search, officers found Jackie Wilson, 44, of Newport lying in the bed in one room with a black handgun laying next to him, according to the report. The sheriff’s office said Wilson has several prior felony convictions that would not allow him to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers say in the room where Wilson was found, they located the handgun with a magazine, three baggies of a crystal-like substance, three glass jars of a crystal rock substance, a baggie of a brown powder substance, a white powdery substance, a black strip believed to be LSD, a baggie of green leafy substance and several calibers of ammunition. According to the report, several items in the room had Wilson’s name on it and his nickname “Crackerjack.”

In another room, officers say they found a blue container with a crystal rock substance believed to be methamphetamines. The report said officers believed David Shults, 56, of Newport stayed in this room.

According to the report, Wilson, Shults, Kellie Roberts, and Dustin Messner were arrested. Wilson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, according to the report. Shults was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell, it added.

According to the incident report, Roberts and Messner had outstanding warrants before the search warrant was executed. All four were taken to the Cocke County Jail.

In total, the report said agents seized:

127.3 grams of a crystal rock substance suspected to be methamphetamine,

4.3 grams of suspected heroin

A suspected LSD strip

A gram of suspected Marijuana

A .9MM handgun

Ammunition

$843.00

(Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment to fighting this war on drugs that is hurting our families. We will continue to work and shut down these locations,” Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said.