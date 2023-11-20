COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies are responding to active wildfire in Cosby late Monday evening, according to the Cocke County Fire Department.

Fire crews are responding to the Wilton Springs area of Cosby near Nations Road and Country Square Road.

Details about the size of the fire were not immediately available. No evacuations have been ordered. Call 911 if you or someone you know is in danger.

The Cocke County Fire Department, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Cosby Fire Department and Grassy Fork Fire Department are all responding to the scene.

Cocke County Schools announced on Monday that all schools will be closed on Tuesday due to threat of wildfires. Classes are set to resume on Monday, Nov. 27 following the Thanksgiving break.