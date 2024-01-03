COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of the dog found dead and wrapped in a bag along the side of a road is seeking answers about what happened to his best friend.

“I would consider him definitely my best friend if I put it down to it. I know that’s kind of cliché, but he was,” said Tanner Russell, the dog’s owner.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after Marvin, a six-month-old hunting hound was found dead and wrapped in a bag on the side of O’Neil Road on Dec. 22.

Russell added that his dog wasn’t the only dog to be found dead in this location.

Russel isn’t afraid to talk about his past and said Marvin kept him out of trouble.

“I got out of jail in December and we had two dogs and they had puppies on accident and out of the whole litter, we decided to keep Marvin,” he said.

Marvin (Photo via Tanner Russell)

“He liked to sleep a lot and lay around,” Russell added. “We would play but he always got too tired and wanted to come back in. He’s scared of the dark. That’s another thing. He would never want to go out at nighttime.”

Russell said a few days ago Marvin disappeared. Five days later, he was found dead on the side of the road wrapped up in a bag.

“A friend of my grandfather found him, but we went and got him,” he said.

He called Smoky Mountain Humane Society who helped him file a police report. A few days later, the humane society said, they found another dog in the same area.

“We found a dead dog, and looking at the dog we found a bullet wound in its head,” explained Sara Kenney with the humane society. “Because of the area and location and the fact that it involved two dogs so close together, we thought that they were connected.”

When asked how often they see cases like these, Kenney said, “This is a pretty severe case. We don’t really deal with cases that are this severe on a regular basis, but we certainly deal with neglect or abuse cases on a regular basis.”

Kenney said she wants people to be aware of the situation and report any animal abuse or suspicious activity in the area to the Sheriff’s Office.

Russell is personally offering a cash reward of $1,700 for any tips that lead to finding out who did this to Marvin.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is treating this as an animal cruelty investigation. If you know anything regarding this case, you are asked to call the Cocke County Dispatch at 423-623-3064 to share any possible leads.