KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing several charges including Vehicular Assault and DUI following a crash in Cocke County where a teenager was ejected from a truck.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, October 9. The preliminary report claims that a 2012 Ford F150 was going east on I-40 near mile maker 443 when it left the right side of the road and hit a sign, causing a tire to burst.

The truck then went across the interstate, hitting the concrete barrier. THP said the Ford then tried to get to the right shoulder, but a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado hit it. The 17-year-old passenger of the Ford was ejected.

The 17-year-old was flown to UT Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The 10-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet was also injured and taken to Newport Medical Center. The report said their injuries were minor. No one else was injured.

THP said Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered to the driver of the Ford, who has been identified as Paulo Iniguez, 47, of North Carolina. He reportedly performed poorly. He is now facing Vehicular Assault, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Firearm while under the influence, and Implied Consent charges.