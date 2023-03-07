NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida man was killed in an ATV crash on Cosby Highway near Cosby in Cocke County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that a man was killed in the crash that happened on Cosby Highway near Caney Creek Road. The report from THP states that the crash happened on Thursday, March 2, just after midnight.

The man was going south on Cosby Highway when he lost control, according to the incident report. The ATV went off the left side of the road where it flipped over onto its top, the report states.

The driver of the crash was identified as Keaston Jackson, 20, of Florida.