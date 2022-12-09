NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A search for an armed and dangerous fugitive in Cocke County is ongoing Friday morning according to the sheriff’s office. Residents are asked to shelter in their locked homes.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office shared the update to its social media Friday morning, stating that its agency was involved in a fugitive search in the area of Highway 25/70 near Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic near Castle Heights.

A road closure is in place: E Hwy 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed. Use alternate routes.

“Residents are asked to shelter in their homes, lock doors and windows and call 911 on anything suspicious,” the post states.

The post goes on to state that they’re searching for a white male who is 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. The name of the suspect was not available. Apart from being described as armed and dangerous, the man is possibly under the influence, according to CCSO.

“Do not encounter suspect,” CCSO said. “Call 911.”

