COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a juvenile Wednesday.

A 13-year-old female was charged with threats of mass violence, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday, Dec. 9 about investigating a threatening social media post that was shared with several students at a school. The deputies were working on tracking and locating the source of the post.

During the investigation, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to not share false and misleading information.

The 13-year-old went to Juvenile Court and was taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.

“This is a juvenile arrest and we will not release any more information,” according to Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

A student at a Maryville middle school was charged after threats of violence were posted to a social media post on school grounds, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office. There was a second student who was cited for not reporting the threat.