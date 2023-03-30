KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five female inmates overdosed on an unknown substance.

Nursing in the facility, correction officers, Newport Fire Department, Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Priority Ambulance and outside county ambulance services responded to the detention center for the overdoses at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

In total, 17 Nasal Injections and three injections of Narcan were administered and no inmates died. However, three of the five inmates were taken to the hospital for better observation.

The sheriff’s office shared that according to the initial investigation, a female inmate that was brought in around noon “had the unknown substance in an undisclosed area that cannot be detected without an X-ray or body scanner.” The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

The sheriff shared that after the medical emergency was handled, Cocke County and Jefferson County K-9 officers searched the cells.

“A grant is in the process that should provide a body scanner and will be installed in the annex once we are approved. This is going to be a big help in trying to locate drugs that come into the detention center,” wrote the sheriff’s office.