COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead in Cosby.

Deputies began investigating after the dog’s owner found the dog dead and wrapped up in a bag on the side of O’Neil Road on Dec. 22. The owner told investigators that the hunting hound had been gone for several days, but assumed it would return home.

Photo credit: Tanner Russell

Investigators received an unconfirmed report that a grey Buick seen in the area multiple times before the dog disappeared.

Sheriff CJ Ball said that they are actively patrolling the area and are encouraging the public to contact dispatch at 423-623-3064 to share any possible leads.