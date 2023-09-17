COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to a shooting just before noon which they say involved suspect David Kite Moore, 66. Officers were advised that Moore was at his residence on Baysinger Road, so they set up a perimeter around it.

After hours of negotiations, assistance was requested from the Sevierville Police Department for manpower and the implementation of their small drones. When the drones entered the home, they did not find Moore, and a SWAT team was deployed to breach the residence.

Law enforcement was not able to find Moore and determined that he must have fled before officers arrived, CCSO said, and they do not know which direction he went.

The sheriff’s office said it is known that Moore is on foot and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone in the area to not approach Moore and keep their doors and and vehicles secured. Law enforcement is still in the area to locate Moore, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mugshots of David Kite Moore. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Moore is 5’10”, 204 pounds and may be bald headed. CCSO said he is wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide.

“Law enforcement has kept the area locked down for several hours, but the community needs to be aware in case they happen to see him walking.” CCSO said.

The sheriff’s office added that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the homicide.