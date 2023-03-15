NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after counterfeit money, guns and drugs were found during an investigation on Monday.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they served a narcotics search warrant to a home on Shropshire Road in the Edwina community.

Deputies arrive to home on Shropshire Road in Cocke County with search warrant. (Courtesy of Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, deputies found counterfeit $3,386, several guns. heroin, suboxone and methamphetamine.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Harwell was arrested during the investigation. Harwell is facing charges of sale and delivery of schedule I, sale and delivery of schedule II, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a prohibited weapon.

“Great to see the work continue and the hard work that is put into these case,” Cocke County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.