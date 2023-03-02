NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man in Cocke County received a call from his neighbor about an “explosion” near his home on Thursday.

The man said he has never experienced something like this.

An overturned propane truck crashed on South Highway 340 at Allen Chapel Road, causing issues for law enforcement and residents in the area. The truck leaked propane in the area and residents within one mile of the crash were told to evacuate because of the fumes.

“We’ve never had an accident like that,” Dwayne Mason said.

Mason lived along the route for 52 years and says he knows the truck driver as well.

“I know the young man that drives the truck,” he said. “He drives through here all the time and is as safe of a driver that you’ve ever seen. I’ve known him since he was in school.”

Mason was at his chicken houses when he received a call from his neighbor.

“A neighbor called me and told me that there was an explosion at my house and I thought it was something of mine. I came down and saw that it was a wreck,” Mason said.

There were dozens of emergency officials making sure the controlled burn was under control and say the fire will be burning for a while.

“It’s going to be easier for us to burn-off and they said that it could burn until 10:00 or 12:00 tonight because it’s not pressurized anymore,” LT. Jacob Henry of the Cocke County Fire Department said. “The tank is just laying there so it’s going to take a while to burn-off.”

The evacuation order has been lifted just before 5 p.m. for most people. However, four homes were still under the “No-Return” order. They were told to only go to the homes for medications and pets.

According to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, the propane tank has been delivered to its secure resting point under police and fire escort. South Highway 340 is now open.