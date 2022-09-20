NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested in Cocke County with charges involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Noah Austin Duckworth, 23, near the Cocke County Annex Tuesday at 7:19 p.m. He was reported to have state warrants on three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest was made by Homeland Security Investigator and Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Whitmer and assisted by Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rebecca Colley

Duckworth’s bond was set at $250,000.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation.