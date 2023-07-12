NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport man has been arrested after attempting to hit an officer with a vehicle while fleeing the scene in Cocke County on Monday, according to an incident report with the Newport Police Department.

Travis C. Caughorn has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal impersonation and other offenses.

Dispatch received a call about a wanted man sitting in his vehicle near the Family Inn on West Highway 25/70. A Newport police officer responded to the scene and found Caughorn sitting in a white Ford Ranger, the report stated.

The officer asked Caughorn for his name, and the driver answered that his name was “Jason Cutshaw.” According to a sergeant with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cutshaw was the name of another person that law enforcement knew.

In the report, the officer went behind the vehicle to get the tag information but Caughorn put the car in reverse and accelerated his vehicle almost hitting the officer.

The officer chased Caughorn down the highway but was soon stopped by traffic. The sergeant with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was able to lead the chase from the highway to Edward Way.

According to the sergeant, Caughorn went inside the residence on Edward Way and locked himself inside. Another sergeant and the officer who originally led the chase assisted with attempting to get Caughorn out of the home.

The sergeant claims that a family member refused to open the door so law enforcement had to use force to enter the home.

After clearing the area, they searched a bedroom with a locked bathroom (and the sound of a shower running). The officer spoke with the person behind the locked door and realized it was Caughorn inside, according to the sergeant.

Law enforcement had to force the bathroom door to open and arrested Caughorn without further incident, the sergeant said.