NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.

The system shared on Facebook that there would be no school on Nov. 7 due to the “increasing number of staff and students that are ill”. The school system will also be out on November 8 for Election Day according to the post.

“Please take time to disinfect backpacks, lunch boxes, jackets, etc. We will see everyone back on Wednesday, November 9th. Stay well!” wrote the school system.

The school system contains one school, Newport Grammar School, and serves more than 700 students.

Earlier in the week, another East Tennessee school system closed due to illness. Union County Schools will also return to the classroom on November 9.