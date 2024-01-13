KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was found dead Saturday morning as deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO shared that deputies responded to the scene in the 300 block of Buda Road around 8:41 a.m.

When they arrived, the deputies found one person deceased. The sheriff’s office released that the person was a male, but did not share his age or identity.

The CCSO Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.