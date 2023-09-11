NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Kenny Trentham, who served his community as the Parrotsville Fire Chief and a Cocke County school bus driver, was honored with a final ride on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The procession was escorted by the Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball. It passed the Parrottsville School where Trentham served children for decades, the Pizza Plus where Tretham’s Supermarket was, and the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department where Trentham served as chief before reaching his final resting place.

During the procession, the Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department honored Trentham by raising an American flag above the roadway on the fire department’s ladder truck.

Trentham was killed in a crash Thursday. Since then, community members have shared memories of Trentham, remembering him as selfless.

“Kenny was our Fire Chief when I started in the department over 10 years ago, and was the Chief for many years. He was the Chief when they worked very hard to get the first new truck that the Department bought. Kenny always answered the calls when he was available and never thought twice about risking his own for someone else! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and our first responder families,” said Jacob Henry, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department Captain.

Additionally, the Parrottsville VFD shared a post on their own social media, saying Trentham was their friend, fellow firefighter, community member, and chief.

“Kenny loved his community and it showed!! He drove a school bus for Cocke County Schools for 47 years and took care of countless kids while doing so. He also during the summer drove kids back and forth to Dollywood so they could work. Not many men would give up their summers and weekends to shuttle kids back and forth to work but Kenny did,” The post reads. “The loss of Kenny is a huge loss for all of us here in Parrottsville and surrounding communities. Kenny will be greatly missed!!”