COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A 76-year-old died after being ejected through the roof of a vehicle, according to the THP preliminary report.

In the report, a Honda Civic hit a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 340 South after failing to stop at a stop sign. The Jeep Wrangler reportedly attempted to cross over onto Highway 321.

The Honda Civic hit the front of the Jeep Wrangler on the right side. Then the Jeep Wrangler flipped into the middle of the highway.

The passenger of the Jeep Wrangler was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges are currently pending for the driver of the Honda Civic.