KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A three-year-old child was injured in a dog attack while playing outside, according to a report from the Newport Police Department.

The girl’s mother told police that she was playing at a neighbor’s home on Sunday, April 23 when she was attacked by a pit bull. According to the report, the dog grabbed the child by her upper arm and began biting and throwing her around.

Investigators wrote that the owner of the dog came out of their house, grabbed the dog and pried its mouth open to get the girl’s arm out.

The girl’s mother took her to the Newport Medical Center Emergency Room where she was bandaged up and then taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Officers wrote the child’s mother showed them pictures of the wounds and that the some of the puncture wounds were large enough for exposed muscle tissue to be seen. Those wounds were approximate one to two inches in size according to the report.

The girl’s parents told police that the dog was killed by the owner shortly after it attacked the child. Investigators were unable to verify that claim at the time the report was written.