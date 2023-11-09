NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Two firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were stolen from a gun store in Newport on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Newport Police Department, Smoky Mountain Silencer was burglarized around 5 a.m. Tuesday when a white man broke into the business through the back bay door.

One AR rifle and one muzzleloader with a combined value of $1,200 were stolen. $4,000 in cash was also stolen from the cash register.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect through security footage and body camera footage from a prior arrest.

“We are working with local authorities,” a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. “We are currently following up on some leads.”