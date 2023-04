KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least one school in East Tennessee is calling off classes Friday.

Newport Grammar School, in Cocke County, is closing campus to students due to illness.

We’ll be updating this list if more closings are reported.

Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z N Newport Grammar School Cocke School Closed Tomorrow Back to top Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction