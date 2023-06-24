COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cosby man is facing charges including aggravated assault after police responded to a 911 call because the man allegedly fired gunshots in the direction of two people, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Friday night and deputies were able to take the man into custody without any injuries, according to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball. He explained that a SWAT Team was on the scene.

According to the incident report the incident began just after 5 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m. Deputies arrived to a residence on North Grand Country Drive after they received multiple 911 calls. When they arrived, deputies heard someone fire two rounds, and officers tried to call a man, later identified as Rein Urnas Kori, 57, of Cosby, toward them, the report says.

Rather than approaching officers, Kori allegedly flipped off officers, made statements such as “Just shoot me,” drank a beer and made hand gestures of him shooting a gun toward officers, according to the incident report. During this time, deputies say Kori told them there was a handgun next to him.

Over time, the report says deputies were able to slowly approach the residence while talking to Kori, and one was able to remove the handgun from a table within arms reach of Kori while the other placed Kori in handcuffs.

Two people told deputies that the incident began when one of them and Kori had gotten into a verbal fight before leaving to go to the store, the report says. They continued, saying Kori began calling them numerous names and cussing at them while they were leaving. The incident report says when the two pulled backed into the driveway, they heard six gunshots, so they left and called 911.

The report also states that deputies found 16 spent shell casings and multiple beer cans on the porch where Kori was sitting. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Cocke County Jail, the report says. Kori is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on family with a gun, unlawful carrying or possession of a gun and two counts of reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office added that Kori was being held on a $35,000 bond.

“We appreciate the Officers and their quick action and response to the scene to protect the public from harms way from this suspect as he was a threat to all,” Ball said.