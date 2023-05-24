NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was fatally wounded and a law enforcement officer was injured after a Tuesday afternoon pursuit and shooting in Cocke County that is now under the investigation of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting that occurred along Fox Hollow Road in the Bybee community near Parrottsville, Tenn.

Preliminary information states that just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, a Parrottsville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a woman known to have outstanding warrants driving along Highway 321.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Whitney Leanne Fox, refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. Fox then drove into a field along Fox Hollow Road in the Bybee community.

“As officers approached the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and Fox was fatally wounded,” a TBI news release states. “The Parrottsville officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.”

TBI officials say that its agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout this ongoing process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI also does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.