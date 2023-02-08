COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes of I-40 West in Cocke County near the North Carolina state line has reopened after a tractor-trailer fire forced a stop to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi shared on Twitter that I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449 in Cocke County around 1:50 p.m. A few minutes later, he shared that the left lane of the highway was back open again.

Nagi said all lanes had reopened around 2:30 p.m. after the tractor-trailer was moved to the Exit 447 off ramp.

TDOT Smartway map showing where the tractor-trailer fire on I-40 West happened as well as congestion from the backed up traffic reaching all the way into North Carolina. (Tennessee Department of Transportation.)

The TDOT Smartway map showed the fire happened just before Naillon Island, between the Tinker and Naillon Branches of the Pigeon River. Shortly after Nagi initially shared that the tractor trailer fire had happened, the maps showed that traffic was backed in North Carolina, reaching nearly to Cedar Cliff.