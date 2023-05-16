COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was wanted out of Greene County was caught after a police chase through Sevier and Cocke Counties Tuesday ended with him climbing roughly 30 feet up in a tree according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying the man was wanted out of several counties on felony warrants. According to the incident report, Keenan Mica Murphy Jr., 35, of Greeneville, was driving a white Cadillac Escalade south on Cosby Highway around 10:30 a.m. when a deputy noticed him and realized he had warrants out of Greene County.

Deputies said when they tried to stop him, Murphy began passing cars on double yellow lines, according to the incident report. It added that the SUC Keenan was driving turned onto Ball Park Road and reached speeds of 85 miles per hour before continuing onto a gravel road to turn onto Cocke County Line Road and then Old Keener Hollow.

By the time Murphy reached Bogard Road, the chase was happening at about 40 mph because Murphy’s vehicle had flat tires, according to the incident report. A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows the SUV having a blown rear passenger tire. Police say Murphy made it to Yellow Britches Road before he ran through the woods on foot.

The incident report says deputies searched for him and found Murphy approximately 30 feet up in a tree. A photo from the CCSO shows Murphy in the tree, high enough that the ground was not clearly visible in the image frame.

Keenan Murphy in a tree. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cadilac Escalade Murphy was driving according to the sheriff’s office. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Keenan Murphy. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Complying with the deputies’ commands, Murphy came down from the tree and was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants, according to police. He was taken to the Cocke County Detention Center where he is being held.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WATE that the department was thankful to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office for assisting during the investigation and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for being ready to provide air support if needed. Ball said Murphy was found before KCSO’s air support launched.