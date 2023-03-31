KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire was being fought in the Cosby area of Cocke County. According to the Cocke County EMA, the fire was several acres deep and ranged from Conrad Road off of Dark Hollow to Greene Road.

According to the Tennesse Division of Forestry, the fire currently covers 80 acres and is 85% contained. Their wildfire map lists the fire’s status as controlled.

A staging area had been set up at Trinity Baptist Church to manage additional assets and manpower. The Cocke County EMA shared that Chief Michael Shelton of the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department is in command of the firefighting efforts.

“We have fire apparatus and manpower protecting life, property, and agriculture in areas where these things are threatened. We ask that residents avoid the temptation to be spectators in this area,” wrote Joe Esway, CCEMA Director on Facebook.

Smoke from the fire may cause decreased visibility on Hartford Road between Hwy 73 and Greasy Cove Road, Dark Hollow Road, Greasy Cove Road and I-40 between Mile Marker 440-443. People are asked to use caution in areas where smoke is visible and to pull over for emergency vehicles.

In addition, mutual aid departments from other counties are staged at departments around the county to respond to any other incidents as they arise.