COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A quiet community in Cocke County was disrupted Sunday when scores of law enforcement descended on the area to search for a homicide suspect. One woman saw the immediate aftermath of the shooting unfold firsthand.

Berdina Wine was leaving church when she saw a man on the ground.

“He had no pulse,” Wine said. “There ain’t nothing we can do after someone is gone. I just pray for the family.”

“His wife crying that she can’t live without him. She kept pointing to that he did it, he did it across the street.”

The victim identified as Mark Burnham. The suspect, 66-year-old David Kite Moore, was arrested after a brief pursuit with law enforcement.

“We had intel from on witness that was on scene that he was actually inside the home with a weapon,” Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said.

The suspect was nowhere to be found when a SWAT team eventually entered the home.

On Monday morning, law enforcement spotted Moore in White Pine. “Multiple agencies got involved in that,” Sheriff Ball said. “During the meantime of that, they actually lost that on one of the backroads.”

A short time later, an undercover narcotics agent in Cocke County spotted Moore’s vehicle.

“The pursuit started and they ended up all the way down on Point Pleasant Road,” Sheriff Ball said. “Deputies were in pursuit, he actually lost control and ran off in a ditch and [came] to a stop.”

Sheriff Ball said that Moore has a long history with law enforcement.

“A big blessing for us plus the community ought to make sure that somebody this dangerous is in custody and off the streets,” Ball said.

Moore is facing several charges including first-degree murder.